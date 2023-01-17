Fast News

The British Ministry of Defence said the KITCHEN anti-ship missile likely struck the residential block in Dnipro, which is "notoriously inaccurate when used against ground targets," as the conflict enters its 328th day.

A view shows a kitchen inside an apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. (stringer / Reuters)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

08:30 GMT - Russia uses inaccurate missile - British intelligence

Referring to intelligence information, the British Ministry of Defence said a large AS-4 KITCHEN anti-ship missile is "highly likely" what struck a block of flats in Dnipro over the weekend, killing 41 people including four children.

The ministry said KITCHEN is "notoriously inaccurate when used against ground targets".

"Russia falsely implied a Ukrainian air defence missile was responsible," the statement said.

The Kremlin had previously claimed its forces were not responsible and pointed to an unsubstantiated theory circulating on social media that Ukrainian air defence systems had caused the damage.

A rescue operation is still underway in Dnipro, with the UN condemning the attack as a "possible war crime".

0755 GMT - Ukraine's first lady headlines first big day at Davos meeting

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will give a rare international address as the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos gets into full swing.

The speech is part of a push by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government to acquire more foreign weapons like tanks and anti-rocket defenses, as well as apply more pressure to further isolate and squeeze Russia's economy.

0545 GMT - Wagner member seeks asylum in Norway

A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrei Medvedev was arrested for illegally crossing the border to Norway near the Pasvikdalen valley last week.

Police, who did not confirm his identity, said in a statement to the AFP news agency that a man was "detained by Norwegian border guards and Norwegian police at 01:58 am (0058 GMT)" on Friday morning.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, also known by its Norwegian acronym UDI, confirmed that Andrei Medvedev sought shelter in Norway.

"For reasons of security and privacy, the UDI cannot comment further on this matter,” UDI said in an email to the Associated Press.

0520 GMT - Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when they were seen among the crowd.

The red, white and blue stripes of Russia were held up by fans Monday during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one.

Ukrainian fans reportedly called security and police to the stands.

A Russian flag was also unfurled on Rod Laver Arena during Daniil Medvedev's clash with American Marcos Giron.

0516 GMT - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine

"Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone, and presented state awards to the servicemen for their dedication and heroism," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

2333 GMT - Top US official meets Zelenskyy in Kiev

A senior US official has travelled to Kiev where she met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of Washington's "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine, the State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation to the Ukrainian capital to discuss assistance to bolster Ukraine's security posture, improvements to its economy, and ways to develop an enduring bilateral trade partnership with the United States, it added.

The purpose of the visit is "to reaffirm the United States' strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defence against Russia's unprovoked aggression," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

2323 GMT - UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said has hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation.

Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, soon after their incursion into Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

"The situation around the plant continues to be very, very dangerous," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. "A nuclear accident, an accident with serious radiological consequences, is in nobody's interest."

2317 GMT - Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has visited Grafenwoehr training area in Germany and met with Ukrainian troops.

“This is one of those moments in time where if you want to make a difference, this is it," he said, adding the training will better prepare Ukrainian troops to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks.

More than 600 Ukrainian troops began the expanded training program at the camp just a day before Milley arrived.

2046 GMT - Zelenskyy - Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed

The deadly attack on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro shows the need for faster and better-coordinated decisions on supplying arms for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

"What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing new attempts to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of military action at the front requires new decisions on arms supplies - only underscores how important it is to coordinate all the efforts of the coalition defending Ukraine and freedom," he said in his nightly video address.

