Russia focuses on Ukraine's southern provinces as massive redeployment is underway according to Kiev amid resumption of grain exports at its blockaded Black Sea ports as the conflict enters 155th day.

Ukraine has made clear it intends to recapture the southern city of Kherson, which fell to Russia in the early days of the conflict. (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Russia redeploys troops to Ukraine's south — Kiev

Russian forces took over Ukraine's second-biggest power plant and are conducting a "massive redeployment" of troops to southern regions of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said, amid expectations of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the capture of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in the eastern Donetsk region, but said it was only a "tiny tactical advantage" for Russia.

The Russian redeployment to the south appeared to be a switch to strategic defence from offence, he added.

