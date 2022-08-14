Fast News

Kyiv and Moscow accuses each other of striking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, which has been shelled repeatedly in the past week, as fighting rolls into its 172nd day.

Ukrainian soldiers ride an armoured personnel carrier in Donetsk region as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Zelenskyy says 'brutal fighting is continuing in Donbass'

Russia has deployed a colossal amount of its military resources in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding, "brutal fighting is continuing in Donbass."

"The hottest points of the front in this direction remain unchanged: Avdiivka, Marinka, Pisky, Bakhmut and the corresponding direction," he said, adding, "All our male and female defenders there are simply heroes."

In Kharkiv region, he claimed the Ukrainian defence is strong "and the attempts of the occupiers to attack are constantly failing."

Zelenskyy claimed fighting in the south of the country is causing destruction of Russian army forces and their means. "No day is wasted, we are reducing the occupiers' potential."

