The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 400th day.

Ukraine has called for Russia to be removed from Security Council over its invasion launched in February last year. (AP Archive)

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Ukraine has said Russia's upcoming presidency of the United Nations Security Council this week was "a bad joke".

"Russian UN Security Council presidency on April 1 is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it's waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"The world can't be a safe place with Russia at UNSC," he added.

The presidency rotates every month between the 15 member states.

Russia would hold little influence on the decisions but be in charge of setting the agenda.

0928 GMT — Ukraine is 'determining factor' in China-EU ties: EU chief

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned China that its approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine would be central to shaping Beijing's ties with Europe.

"We have to be frank on this point. How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward," the European Commission head said.

0919 GMT — Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charge

A US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested in Russia on charges of spying for Washington, Russia's FSB security services said.

The FSB security services said they had "halted the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich," saying the Wall Street Journal reporter was "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government".

Their statement confirmed that Gershkovich, 31, was working with press accreditation issued by the Russian foreign ministry. But the statement said he had been detained for gathering information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex".

0911 GMT — Russia in contact with IAEA on 'evolving' idea of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety zone

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Moscow was still talking to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency about the idea of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that is controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

RIA quoted him as saying that the idea was "evolving". Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying Moscow was in "constant contact" with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

0821 GMT — Far-right lawmakers walk out of Zelenskyy speech to Austrian parliament

Lawmakers from the pro-Russia, far-right Freedom Party have walked out of the lower house of Austria's parliament during a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, protesting that it violated Austria's neutrality.

Austria says its neutrality prevents it from military involvement in the conflict and while it supports Ukraine politically it cannot send the country weapons in its fight against Russia.

The Freedom Party (FPO), however, had warned days before that it would hold some form of protest against Zelenskyy's address. Its lawmakers attended the start of the speech and then left.

Lawmakers who walked out of the chamber left small placards on their desks featuring the party logo and either "space for neutrality" or "space for peace".

0733 GMT — China willing to work with Russian military on several fronts: Chinese defence ministry

China has said its military was willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

The two countries would work together to implement global security initiatives, said Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, at a regular press conference.

Tan said the two countries would deepen military trust and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

They will also furt her organise joint maritime, air patrols and joint exercises, Tan said.

0520 GMT — Russia sets conditions for peace talks with Ukraine

Russia said that Ukraine must stay “neutral” and refuse to join NATO and the European Union in order to begin peace talks on the war.

“We need a neutral and non-bloc status of Ukraine, its refusal to join NATO and the EU and confirmation of Ukraine's nuclear-free status as well as recognition by Kyiv and the international community of new territorial realities,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with Russian news network RTVI.

Galuzin said that Moscow believes a “comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and Europe” is possible once clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops end, in addition to the supply of weapons by Western countries.

He said Ukraine has refused to consider a diplomatic settlement to the war and there have not been “significant changes” in Kyiv’s position as it “continues “to rely on a military solution to the conflict.”

0251 GMT — Singapore says Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated UN charter

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the United Nations charter and international law.

Big powers have the responsibility of maintaining stable and workable relations with one another, and the most worrying is the state of relations between the United States and China, Lee said at the Boao forum in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

2239 GMT — Ukraine says Russian forces making progress in frontline Bakhmut

Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months.

The mining city of Bakhmut and surrounding towns in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk have been the focal point of assault for much of the 13-month-long offensive by Russia of neighbouring Ukraine. Neither side yet has full control with heavy losses suffered by both.

"Enemy forces had a degree of success in their actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular report. "Our defenders are holding the city and are repelling numerous enemy attacks."

Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut.

2100 GMT — Britain, Germany 'stand with Ukraine': Charles III

Britain and Germany stand united with Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked offensive, Charles III said in Berlin on his first foreign visit as king.

"We stand side by side in protecting and advancing our shared democratic values. This is epitomised so clearly today as we stand together with Ukraine in defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression," he told a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy rejects calls for negotiation with Putin

Ukraine's Zelenskyy has pushed back at those suggesting it was time for a negotiated settlement with Putin.

"We should get rid of the illusion that compromising with evil can give something to freedom, and enemies of democracy must lose," Zelenskyy told second US-led democracy summit.

