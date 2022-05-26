Fast News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows to defend his country's territory while President Putin issues order to fast track Russian citizenship for residents of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as fighting stretches to its 92nd day.

After failing to seize Ukraine's capital Kiev or its second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbass region. (AFP)

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Donbass separatist leader calls for accelerated Russian operation

The leader of Russian-backed separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region has called for the military operation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine to be accelerated, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said Kiev had blocked water supplies to key cities in the north of the region and called for military action to be stepped up.

Separatist republics hold 8,000 Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics number about 8,000, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik has been quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

"There are a lot of prisoners. Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People's Republic, but we also have enough and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000. That's a lot, and literally hundreds are being added every day," Miroshnik said.

The report has not been verified.

Ukraine health emergency sparks rival resolutions at WHO

A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis.

The original proposal backed by the United States and more than 40 other countries, condemns Russia's actions but stops short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the UN health agency.

If the Western-led initiative passes nearly unanimously, observers say it would send a powerful political message that is rare in the multilateral system.

Russian forces shell 40 towns in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, Ukraine's military said, threatening to shut off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their invasion, now in its fourth month.

Russia has poured thousands of troops into the Donbass region - comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists - attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk.

"The occupiers shelled more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded," the Joint Task Force of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.

Mass graves for civilians killed: Luhansk governor

Police in Lysychansk are collecting bodies of people killed in order to bury them in mass graves, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. Some 150 people have been buried in a mass grave in one Lysychansk district, he added.

Families of people buried in mass graves will be able to carry out a reburial after the war and police are issuing documents enabling Ukrainians to secure death certificates for loved ones, Gaidai said.

A missile blasted a crater in a railway track and damaged nearby buildings in Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian-held Donbass city that has become a major hub for supplies and evacuations.

In Kramatorsk, nearer the front line, streets were largely deserted, while in Sloviansk further west, many residents took advantage of what Ukraine said was a break in the Russian assault to leave.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy rebuffs calls to cede land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.

Those "great geopoliticians" who suggest this are disregarding the interests of ordinary Ukrainians – "the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace," he said in his nightly video address to the nation. "We always have to think of the people and remember that values are not just words.”

Zelenskyy compared those who argue for giving Russia a piece of Ukraine to those who in 1938 ceded territory to Hitler in hopes of preventing World War II. The interests of Ukraine should not be outweighed by "the interests of those in a hurry to meet the dictator again," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

