Russia says it will press ahead with what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine after ending its 36-hour ceasefire as fighting between the two European neighbours enters its 318th day.

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Russia says it killed over 600 Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

Russia's defence ministry has reported that it had had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.

It said the strike on Kramatorsk was revenge for Ukraine's deadly attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's forces.

The statement of Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately verified independently.

Two killed in Ukraine despite Russia ‘ceasefire’: Kiev

Two Ukrainians were killed and another nine were wounded despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks on Orthodox Christmas, Kiev said.

As a result of "Russia's armed aggression", one person was killed and another eight wounded in the eastern region of Donetsk, one more person killed in Kharkiv and another was wounded in Kherson over the past 24 hours, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said.

"After midnight the enemy launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostyantynivka," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration.

Despite the so-called 'ceasefire' declared by the Russian occupiers, over the past day, the enemy launched nine missile and three air strikes and fired 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. In particular, civilian infrastructure was hit. Ukraine Defence Ministry

One person killed in thermal power plant shelling - TASS

One person was killed as a result of the attack on the Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, Russia’s state TASS news agency said.

The thermal power plant was one of two in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region that is controlled by Russian forces that were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-supported officials said.

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-backed officials and Russia's TASS state news agency reported.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said. According to TASS, two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit.

Citing officials, the agency said said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Gazprom to ship 35.5 mcm of gas to Europe

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, said it would ship 35.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

Gazprom continues to supply gas flows via Ukraine at capped levels.

Moscow vows victory after truce ends

Moscow has ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour.

President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday.

Ukraine had rejected the truce, and there was shelling along the frontline.

The Kremlin said that Moscow will press ahead with what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The tasks set by the president (Putin) for the special military operation will still be fulfilled," the Russian state TASS agency quoted Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, as saying. "And there definitely will be a victory."

Russia, Ukraine trade ceasefire violation accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian military was continuing to strike Ukrainian positions despite their declared ceasefire.

"The reality is Russian shells again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions," said Zelenskyy in his video address.

Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral 36-hour pause as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month offensive.

Russia insisted that its forces along the 1,100-km front line were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies