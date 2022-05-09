Fast News

Scores of Ukrainians are feared dead after an alleged Russian bomb flattened a school while Ukrainian fighters hold out inside Mariupol's steel plant as fighting enters its 75th day.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russian offensive began, according to UN estimates. (AP)

Monday, May 9, 2022

Russia: Talks with Ukraine continue but not ready for in-person meeting

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow has accused Kiev of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation".

Asked when-in person talks might be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: "We need more specifics on hand in order to meet in person."

Russia says it destroyed US-made radar system in Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry said that its forces had destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote.

The United States and other NATO allies have been supplying increasingly heavy weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian forces that entered in February.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered by red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the offensive in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, which marks the the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Allies. The holiday was celebrated with pomp in a parade at Red Square in Moscow.

As he arrived at the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery in the Polish capital, Andreev was met by hundreds of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukraine exported over 1 million tonnes of grain in April despite conflict

Ukraine has sown about 7 million hectares of spring crops so far this year, or 25-30 percent less than in the corresponding period of 2021, and exported 1.090 million tonnes of grain in April, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said.

He underlined the importance of exports of Ukrainian grain via Romania while Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports, but said those exports could be complicated in two months by exports of the new wheat crop in Romania and Bulgaria.

Russia's Putin makes 'fairytale claims' - UK defence secretary

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “made a number of fairytale claims for months and years now,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Wallace’s remarks came as a response to Putin’s claims that his country was under NATO threat he made at the Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier in the day.

Wallace accused Russian generals of hijacking their "forebears' proud history," and said they must face war crimes trials.

Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'

Russian satellite television menus were altered to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: "You have blood on your hands", according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.

The photographs showed Moscow satellite television menus on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, with every channel showing anti-war slogans.

"You have the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of dead children on your hands," said one slogan.

There is no major announcement from Russian President Putin regarding an escalation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, our correspondent Melinda Nucifora says pic.twitter.com/zfyoLbbzR3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 9, 2022

Russian forces defending 'Motherland' in Ukraine - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and to defend 'Motherland'.

Speaking at a military parade marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

He added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honour the troops who fell in combat

'We will win': Ukraine defiant on anniversary of WWII victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commemorating victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, said his country would win in its war with Russia and would not cede any territory.

"On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win," he said in a written address.

Russia is also marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory. President Vladimir Putin was due to preside over a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles on Moscow's Red Square, and to make a speech.

Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyse 'lifeline of Ukraine'

A salvo of missiles brought the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine to Fastiv, a quiet town abounding with flowering cherry trees and set in sweeping farmland hundreds of kilometres from the front lines.

The strike on April 28, which injured two people, hit an electrical substation that feeds power to a confluence of railway lines that forms a key hub of networks linking central Europe, Russia, and Asia.

The damage quickly was repaired, said Ukrainian officials, and a Reuters visit last week revealed no lingering impact. Trains plied between Kiev and the southern port of Odesa, disgorging passengers into the station at Fastiv, a town of 45,000 people 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital.

Victory Day parade marking Soviet Russia's victory against Nazi Germany starts in Moscow with attendance of President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/jAFi9ohCrV — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 9, 2022

Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine

The world will do everything possible to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses his "illegal war" in Ukraine, including keeping Moscow under sanctions for years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

"What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing," Trudeau told the Reuters news agency in an interview in Kiev.

"His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses," he said, adding Putin is making a terrible mistake.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies