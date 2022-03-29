Fast News

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia is increasingly focusing on grinding down Ukraine's military in the east, as fighting enters its 34th day.

A member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in port city of Mariupol on March 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Russian tactics in Ukraine 'repeat' of Syria war

Amnesty International has slammed "war crimes" in Ukraine, as the civilian toll continues to rise after Russia's offensive, likening the situation to the Syrian war.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a repetition of what we have seen in Syria," Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the global rights watchdog, told AFP news agency at the launch of the rights group's annual report on the state of human rights in the world.

"We are beyond indiscriminate attacks. We are in the midst of deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure," she said, accusing Russia of turning humanitarian corridors into "death traps". "We see the same thing here, just as Russia did in Syria". Callamard said the rights lobby group's "observation at this point, is a rise in war crimes," she said.

Amnesty's director in Eastern Europe Marie Struthers concurred, telling a separate briefing in Paris that researchers in Ukraine had "documented the use of the same tactics as in Syria and Chechnya," including attacks on civilians and the use of arms prohibited under international law.

