Russia's Putin says "West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian", and Kramatorsk city residents in Ukraine's Donetsk region prepare for the Russian attack on the 135th day of its military offensive.

Ukraine has seen its production blocked by Moscow's military offensive, sparking a surge in prices that has particularly affected poor countries. (Twitter/@SecBlinken)

Friday, July 8, 2022

US tells Russia at G20 talks 'let the grain out' of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has demanded Russia allow grain shipments out of war-battered Ukraine during closed-door G20 talks in Indonesia, a Western official said.

"To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out," said Blinken, according to a Western official present.

Blinken has refused to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but addressed Russia during the talks and laid out US financial assistance to ease global food shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, a major source of global grain and corn exports.

Russia's Lavrov absent as Ukraine FM addresses G20 talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was absent as his Ukrainian counterpart addressed G20 talks in Indonesia virtually, two diplomatic sources told AFP news agency.

Moscow's top diplomat attended the morning sessions of the talks in Bali where the focus has been on Russia's offensive on its neighbour but he was not present as Dmytro Kuleba spoke in the afternoon to the gathering of foreign ministers, the sources said.

US asks Russia to recognise fighters held in Ukraine as combatants

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said the United States had asked that US fighters detained in Ukraine be recognised as combatants, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia says sanctions over Ukraine a declaration of economic war by the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said attempts to isolate Moscow with sanctions were akin to a declaration of economic war by the West, dismissing what he said was "frenzied" criticism of the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a G20 gathering in Indonesia, Lavrov said Russia would now turn to China and India and other nations outside the West.

He scolded Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues by focusing on Ukraine.

UK says Russia concentrating for attack on Ukraine's city of Siversk

Russia is likely concentrating equipment on front line in the direction of Siversk, about 8 km west of the current Russian front line, Britain's defence ministry said.

Russian forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk Oblast, the Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

The ministry said that there is a realistic possibility that Russia's immediate tactical objective will be Siversk, as its forces attempt to advance towards its most likely operational goal of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban area.

Indonesia urges end to Ukraine conflict at G20 meeting

Indonesia has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine as it led a Group of 20 meetings attended by Russia's foreign minister.

"It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the opening of the meeting in Bali.

Retno said multilateralism was the only way to address global challenges and hoped the forum would provide an avenue to address the repercussions of the crisis, which are rippling across the globe.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will fight for lost territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to fight for every Ukrainian territory against the Russians in an interview with US broadcaster CNN after some US officials said it's unlikely Ukraine will be able to regain all the lost lands.

"Ukrainians are not ready to give up their land. We are going to fight for every inch of our territory," Zelenskyy told CNN.

Zelenskyy said he is not willing to give up any land to Russia to make a peace deal and end the ongoing conflict.

G20 ministers to meet in Bali with Ukraine top of agenda



The Group of 20 will meet in Bali with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its assault on Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the offensive began.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also seek to reopen dialogue with Beijing in talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first in months after tensions strained over issues including Taiwan.

But Blinken will shun a direct meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, instead pointing the finger at Moscow for triggering global food and energy crises and calling on G20 members to back a UN initiative to re-open sea lanes blocked by the offensive.

"You'll see that we will have an ability as necessary to make clear Russia's responsibility for some of the very problems that the G20 is going to be tackling," a senior US official said.

