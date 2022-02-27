Fast News

Ukrainian officials warn Kiev residents that fighting is underway against Russian forces, who are storming towards the capital on the third day of Moscow's military campaign. Here are the latest updates:

Russia has closed its air space for Czech Republic, UK, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania as a tit for tat measure. (Reuters)

Russian missiles hit terminal, pipeline in Ukraine

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kiev, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said in a video posted online.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.

Separately, Russian forces also hit a gas pipeline in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Photographs and videos posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky.

Russia shuts airspace to planes from four more nations

Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow’s ties with the West plunge to new lows over its attack on Ukraine.

Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the measure was taken in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.

On Saturday, the agency also reported closing the Russian airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same.

Macron presses Lukashenko to get Russian troops out of Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine’s neighbour, quickly order Russian troops to leave, claiming Moscow has been given the green light to deploy nuclear arms there.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron denounced “the gravity of a decision that would authorise Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil,” a statement by the presidential palace said.

Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to “refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” the statement said.

Belarus was one of several axes used by Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Belarus the point to move toward the capital Kiev, a senior US defence official has said.

Macron has pushed persistently to try to claw out a ceasefire amid the attack, using the telephone to talk to all sides, diplomacy and sanctions by the European Union.

Elon Musk makes Starlink available for Ukraine

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian incursion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by a Ukrainian government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian assaults, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.

