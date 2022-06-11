Fast News

Civilians flee intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian forces engage in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland on the 108th day.

After a failed attempt to overrun Kiev, Russia has shifted its focus to Ukraine's eastern region of Donbass, where its troops are facing a stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. (AFP)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Zelenskyy: Stopping Russian offensive crucial for whole world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, has said the outcome of the conflict in his country affected not just Ukraine, but the future of international order.

Noting the support so far from the West and its Asian allies, Zelenskyy — addressing the event via video link from an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev — said it was crucial that the nations sending aid do not let up.

“I am grateful for your support...but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well,” he told, speaking to 575 delegates from 40 countries. “It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.”

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

The Russian Defence Ministry says its air defence forces have shot down three Ukrainian war planes.

The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has visited Ukraine to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his country's bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.

🇺🇦 Good to be back in Kyiv.



With President @ZelenskyyUa I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path.



Європа з вами!

Ukraine reports deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general says it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southeastern port that was besieged for weeks before Russian forces captured it in mid-May. It said the figures were not final.

In total, the office said that at least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian offensive of Ukraine on February 24. More than 492 have been wounded.

"During the recording of criminal offences, it has become known that 24 more children died in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of the indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military," the office said on the Telegram messaging app.

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report has said.

The British Defence Ministry report said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.

Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, it said in a daily update.

Russia's response to NATO build-up in Poland will be 'proportionate'

Russia's foreign ministry has said Moscow's response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.

"A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralise potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe, as saying.

Fierce fighting in east Ukraine as Zelenskyy says world must not look away

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country's forces are "doing everything" to stop the Russian offensive, with fierce battles in the east and the south.

Zelenskyy said on Friday "very difficult battles" were ongoing, including in the eastern Donbass region, especially around the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk. He said Ukraine must "not allow the world to divert its attention away from what is happening on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, Britain's Defence Ministry said intense fighting was under way with both sides likely suffering high casualties. It added that Russian forces around Sievierodonetsk had not made advances into the south of the city as of Friday.

French experts collect evidence of possible 'war crimes' in Ukraine's Chernihiv

Weapons experts from France are helping their Ukrainian counterparts collect evidence of what Kiev and its Western allies describe as Russian "war crimes" in the northern region of Chernihiv, Ukraine's prosecutor general has said.

The French Gendarmerie's experts, including specialists in drone modelling, ballistics and weapons of mass destruction, have been collecting evidence at sites of destruction from Russian shelling.

"It will soon be two months since (French experts) have been with us 'on the ground'," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote on her Facebook account.

They work in the Chernihiv region and conduct research at sites destroyed by shelling...These war crimes must be punished, and we are ready to do together everything to do so Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova

Zelenskyy didn't want to hear US over Russia's attack - Biden

President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to attack.

The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the conflict continues into its fourth month.

“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”

“There was no doubt,” Biden said. “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”

Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from eastern Ukraine's city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and headed west.

“We live on the front line now,” said Svitlana Kaplun, whose family fled as shelling reached their neighborhood in the city of Krasnohorivka.

“The kids are worried all the time, they are afraid to sleep at night, so we decided to take them out.”

