Russian forces are hurrying to take full control of Ukraine's south and eastern regions to which President Zelenskyy has said any breakaway attempt would result in end to negotiations as the fierce battle enters its 60th day.

A Ukrainian soldier stands against the background of a shelter above the sarcophagus covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP)

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Ukraine asks 'equipment' to operate nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the fight with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said. "The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."

Zelenskyy criticises Guterres over Russia first visit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kiev.

"It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters in the Ukraine capital. "There is no justice and no logic in this order," he added.

"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," he said.

Putin attends Russian Easter mass amid Ukraine crisis

President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed the Kremlin leader's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen," Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen."

At an outdoor service in Moscow, Kirill said he hoped the conflict in Ukraine would end quickly but did not condemn it. His statements backing Russia's intervention, which has been condemned by Kiev and Western nations as an act of aggression, have splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

