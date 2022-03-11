Fast News

Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 17th day.

Mykolaiv, 100km away from Odessa, which Ukraine fears could be the next target of Russia's offensive in the south, is the country's main port and is vital for its economy. (AFP)

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting hospital

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery.

The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The assault damaged the building and blew out windows.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.

Local healthcare worker in Mykolaiv says the Oncology Hospital was hit in tonight's shelling. He shared a video showing damage to the windows/wall of the building as well as a photo of a crater.https://t.co/xYtBcQf2Vc pic.twitter.com/kGKUtWeBIp — Jake Godin (@JakeGodin) March 12, 2022

Over 7,000 civilians evacuated from Ukraine Friday - Zelenskyy

A total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address, a sharply lower number than managed to leave in each of the two previous days.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of the besieged city of Mariupol and said Ukraine would try again to deliver food and medicines there on Saturday.

US imposes fresh Ukraine-related sanction on Russia

The United States has sanctioned several board members at Novikombank and ABR Management, including Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin, over the Ukraine crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

US State Department announces new Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian entities, individuals:



— 4 board members of Novikombank, including its chairwoman

— ABR Management, its four board members

— Chairman of Bank Rossiya

— Vice Governor of St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/lcKbGmzwjj — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 12, 2022

Sattelite images show Russia inching towards Kiev

Satellite images taken showed that Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Ukraine's capital Kiev and actively firing artillery toward residential areas, a US private company said.

Maxar Technologies said on Friday multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters were seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kiev.

Russia targets Ukraine's western cities of Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk

Britain said on Friday Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Russian tactical aircraft supporting the advance of Russian ground forces were primarily relying on unguided 'dumb' munitions, British Ministry of Defence intelligence said.

US accuses Russia over nuclear safety in Ukraine

The United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles, saying it was concerned by "continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities" in Ukraine but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release.

"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease,” US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Restoring outside electrical power at #Chernobyl is an important safety step and Russia must act quickly to allow restoration of power. 5/ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) March 11, 2022

UK freezes several Chelsea accounts - reports

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported.

Russian-born billionaire Abramovich had all his British assets frozen on Thursday barring Chelsea, with the Premier League club allowed to continue with "football-related activities.”

But the European champions cannot operate as a business and have been banned from selling match tickets or merchandise.

Blinken speaks Kuleba after trilateral talks in Türkiye

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed his trilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the State Department said.

"They shared their concerns that Russia is escalating its disinformation campaigns to deceive the world, including at the United Nations," the State Department said in a statement.

Türkiye's FM Cavusoglu on future Russia-Ukraine meetings:



- Discussed holding Russia-Ukraine meeting at leaders' level

- What matters the most is urgent initiation of meetings, not the location pic.twitter.com/AZWoBz7bNF — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 10, 2022

