Fast News

Ukraine cedes some territory in the east in the face of an enormous Russian offensive – now in its 163rd day – and NATO says Moscow must not be allowed to win.

Three ships carrying grain and food items have set out from Ukrainian ports under a Türkiye-brokered and UN-backed agreement, days after the first such ship left the port of Odessa en route to Lebanon. (Reuters)

Friday, August 5, 2022

Ukraine calls for Black Sea grain deal to extend to other products

Ukraine has called for the deal that relaxes Russia's blockade of its Black Sea grain exports to be extended to include other products, such as metals, the Financial Times reported.

"This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of vessels through the Black Sea," Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told FT. "What's the difference between grain and iron ore?"

World food prices drop again after Ukraine grain pact: UN

World food prices fell sharply in July, partly thanks to a Türkiye-brokered and United Nations-backed deal between Ukraine and Russia lifting a sea blockade that had stopped Ukrainian grain shipments, a UN agency said.

While prices remain high, they have now dropped for a fifth straight month, falling by 8.6 percent in July compared to June, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation's food price index .

The biggest drop was for vegetable oil prices, which fell by 19.2 percent between June and July to hit a 10-month low. The cereal price index logged a monthly drop of 11.5 percent, the FAO said.

Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target: Ministry

Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry has said.

"Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest figure of 130 million tonnes," the ministry said. It said that if it does not meet the planned volumes, it will have to revise its export plans of 50 million tonnes.

Ukrainian farmers in the active conflict zones are risking their lives in order to harvest, but some have nowhere to store their grain as the warehouses were destroyed by Russian strikes. (AA)

Russian-backed separatists say they have taken Pisky village in east Ukraine

Russian and pro-Russian forces have taken full control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS news agency has cited separatist forces as saying.

They also said that fighting was taking place in the city of Bakhmut, north of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday Russian forces had mounted at least two assaults on Pisky but had been repelled.

UK: Russia’s actions at Zaporizhzhia power plant likely undermine its security, safety

The actions taken by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has likely undermined security and the safety of the plant's normal operations, UK said.

"Russian forces have probably used the wider facility area, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, utilising the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks," the UK said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

Russia's intentions regarding the plant remain unclear after five months of its military attack against Ukraine.

Russia claims it destroyed two US-made howitzers in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry says it has destroyed two US-made M777 howitzers in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies have reported.

The information could not been verified from either side.

Russia's Foreign Ministry says that Moscow declared 14 Bulgarian diplomats persona non grata — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 5, 2022

Russia expels 14 Bulgarian diplomats

Russia has said it will expel 14 Bulgarian consular and embassy staff in response to Sofia's "unmotivated" decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic personnel as tensions rage over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"We believe that such actions not only cause significant damage to traditional ties between our countries... but also testify to the further degradation of the collective West, which is ready to sacrifice the interests of partners in order to harm Russia," the ministry said.





Zelenskyy accuses Amnesty of excusing Russian 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Amnesty International for excusing Russian acts of "terror" after the rights group said Kiev's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas.

Amnesty had tried to "amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim", Zelensky said in his daily address.

"There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist," he added.

For live updates from Thursday (August 4), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies