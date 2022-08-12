Fast News

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and UN chief proposes a demilitarised zone at the site as fighting enters its 170th day.

The explosions at an air base in Russia-annexed Crimea this week have been explained by Moscow as an accident but experts say satellite imagery points to a likely attack by Ukrainian forces. (SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

Britain: Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet

Blasts this week at the Moscow-operated Saky military airfield in the west of Russian-annexed Crimea led to the loss of eight Russian combat jets, degrading its navy's Black Sea aviation fleet, Britain has said.

While the damaged jets are only a fraction of the overall aviation fleet, Britain said Black Sea capability would be affected, since Saky is used as a primary operational base.

The base airfield probably remained operational, but its dispersal area had suffered serious damage, Britain's defence ministry added in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The explosions, which Russia has said killed one and injured five, will prompt its military to revise the threat perception in the region, the ministry added.

EU gas flows via Nord Stream and Ukraine remain steady

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Friday, operator data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,575,401 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, similar to the previous 24 hours. Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at about 36.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were up from the previous day, data from operator Gascade showed.

EU presidency mulls visa ban for all Russians

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, has said that a blanket ban on visas for all Russian travellers could be the bloc's next sanction on Moscow. The EU has so far come up with six sanction packages against Russia.

"The flat halting of Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement obtained by AFP news agency.

He said he would propose the idea at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague at the end of August. "In a time of Russian aggression, which the Kremlin keeps on escalating, there cannot be talks about common tourism for Russian citizens," said Lipavsky.

Bucha buries unidentified victims killed during Russian attacks

Eleven coffins draped in purple cloth line freshly dug graves in the last row of Bucha's cemetery. Inside rest nine men and two women who were killed during Russia's offensive in the Kiev suburb in March.

Almost all the dead had been hastily buried in mass graves by local residents as the fierce fighting left them with no other choice. One body was found later after the Russian withdrawal from the region.

More than four months civilian corpses were discovered in Bucha on April 2, the local authorities have started burying the dead that no one has claimed.

Russia says US-made radar system destroyed, HIMARS missiles downed

Russia's Defence Ministry says it has destroyed a US-made AN/MPQ-64 radar system in Ukraine's Donetsk region. In its daily briefing, the ministry also said it had shot down two US-made HIMARS missiles.

UN warns that the fighting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to a disaster pic.twitter.com/Lijs5nL3Ul — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 11, 2022

IAEA head seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said he is seeking to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid fresh shelling of its compound.

Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council that there was no immediate threat to the safety of the nuclear site based on a preliminary assessment but warned that this could change at any moment.

Europe's largest nuclear site has been shelled several times, raising concerns about a nuclear disaster.

Grossi said he was ready to lead a team of experts to assess the physical damage to the facility. ''The IAEA must be allowed to conduct its mission as soon as possible."

Ukraine seeks control of nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded Russia return Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine's control.

"Only a full withdrawal of the Russians ... and the restoration of full Ukrainian control of the situation around the station can guarantee a resumption of nuclear security for all of Europe," he said in a video address.

France echoed Zelenskiyy's demand and said Russia's occupation of the site endangered the world.

"The presence and actions of the Russian armed forces near the plant significantly increase the risk of an accident with potentially devastating consequences," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

