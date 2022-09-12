Fast News

Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv close to the Russian border and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region according to Kiev as the battle enters the 201st day.

Firefighters work at 5th thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Monday, September 12, 2022

Ukraine denounces 'cynical strikes' on civilian infrastructure

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.

The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv's western outskirts and killed at least one person.

Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power on Sunday night.

For live updates from Sunday (September 11), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies