Ukraine says Russia unleashed a major missile attack, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in Dnipro city, killing at least 12 people and striking vital energy facilities, as fighting rages on its 326th day.

Emergency workers clear rubble in southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. (AP)

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Russia could only be stopped on battlefield: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks.

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no," Zelenskyy said in his new address, adding that his forces shot down more than 20 out of 30 Russian missiles.

"What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much," Zelenskyy said, urging Western partners to supply necessary weapons.

Drone footage shows the ruins of a nine-storey apartment block flattened by a Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine. At least five people were killed in the attack, with more than 20 wounded, including six children. Rescue work continues to help people trapped in the rubble pic.twitter.com/SZTn6zFNDN — TRT World (@trtworld) January 14, 2023

Zelenskyy may visit UN next month

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official has said.

Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine's intelligence service that Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February."

"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come."

Moldova finds rocket debris on its land

Moldova has said it had found missile debris on its territory after a fresh wave of Russian strikes on neighbouring Ukraine and condemned the attacks.

"Russia's brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again," President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photos of the wreckage.

"Border police found rocket fragments near Larga village in northern Moldova. We strongly condemn today's intensified attacks."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies