Ukraine is bracing for fresh Russian attacks on its infrastructure, says Zelenskyy as Kiev’s mayor urges residents to prepare for possible evacuations on the 257th day of the conflict.

Ukraine says the weapons will help defend against Russian attacks that have recently targeted energy infrastructure. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, November 7, 2022

Ukraine hails arrival of Western air defence systems

Ukraine has announced Monday it received more air defence systems from Western military allies, saying the weapons would help defend against Russian attacks that have recently targeted energy infrastructure.

"NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on social media.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov added.

Zelenskyy warns of more attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned against more potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The mayor of Kiev urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily if the capital lost water and power supplies.

US urges Ukraine to show 'openness' to negotiate with Russia

The US administration has "privately" encouraged Ukrainian leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, according to The Washington Post.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have warned that the “Ukraine fatigue” among some allies could worsen if Kiev continues to shut down negotiations, the daily reported.

The request by American officials is not aimed at pushing Kiev to the negotiating table, but they called it "a calculated attempt" to ensure that Ukraine "maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come."

In southern Ukraine, Russian-controlled city of Kherson says it's been cut off from all supplies of water and electricity. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planning to breach city's dam with explosives pic.twitter.com/s5fECieY3i — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 7, 2022

Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with US

The Kremlin declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kiev due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.

Ukrainian ‘threats’ to resume nuclear program main reason for ‘special military operation’: ex-Russian leader

Ukraine’s “threats” to resume its nuclear program were largely the reason for Moscow’s “special military operation,” Russia’s former president said.

One of the reasons for conducting the “special military operation” were the “threats” by Ukrainian leaders that hinted resumption of the nuclear program, which Kiev relinquished under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote in a message on the country’s VK social network.

What do we see in contrast next to our own borders? Poor puppets from an inferior state, now weeping bitterly about the decision taken under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 to withdraw the nuclear arsenal located on their territory and inherited from the USSR. Dmitry Medvedev, The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council

Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, levels similar to those reported in recent days.

Grid operator tells Ukrainians to brace for more blackouts

Ukraine's grid operator told consumers to brace for more blackouts in Kiev and other regions as it seeks to reduce the strain on energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Rolling blackouts are becoming increasingly routine in the capital of 3 million after a wave of Russian attacks on power facilities that have damaged 40 percent of energy infrastructure since Oct. 10.

Several of those attacks have struck during the Monday rush hour, but there was no immediate indication of new strikes on Monday morning although President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday that Russia might be preparing new attacks.

The country's power grid still cannot resume full operation after the Russian terrorist attacks. In some regions, we have to introduce blackouts to avoid overloading the high-voltage infrastructure. Ukrenergo grid operator

Russia suffering heavy losses

Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said he believed Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance."

US-Russia holds undisclosed talks

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan's counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.

The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, "People claim a lot of things."

