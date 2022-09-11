Fast News

Russia pulls back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances, as fighting rages on its 200th day.

Ukrainian soldiers pose for a picture in the recently liberated town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. (Reuters)

Ukraine FM: We need more weapons

The success of a counter-offensive against Russia shows Ukraine can beat Moscow's forces but Kiev needs more weapons from its partners, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.

Kuleba, speaking at a news conference with visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, said some allies had initially been hesitant to send weapons, citing the risk of antagonising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, thank God, we are no longer hearing this argument ... we have demonstrated we are capable of defeating the Russian army. We are doing that with weapons given to us," he said. "And so I reiterate: the more weapons we receive, the faster we will win, and the faster this war will end."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies