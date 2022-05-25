Fast News

Russia seeks to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river as Zelenskyy warns Moscow is seeking to destroy eastern Donbass region in fighting that just entered its fourth month.

The Ukrainian president says that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia launched attacks on February 24. (AP)

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says will only talk directly to Russia's Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he was only willing to talk directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin and not via intermediators.

He added that if the Russian President "understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Zelenskyy, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.

Ukraine: Russian shelling kills six civilians

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine has said that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling.

Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Haidai said that another eight people were wounded in the shelling of the town of Sievierodonetsk over the previous 24 hours.

Sievierodonetsk is at the epicenter of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbass, where the Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance. Haidai accused the Russians of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.

US to end Russia's ability to pay international investors

The US will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable.

The Treasury Department said in a notification that it does not plan to renew the license that allowed Russia to keep paying its debt holders through American banks.

Since the first rounds of sanctions, the Treasury Department has given banks a license to process any dollar-denominated bond payments from Russia. That window expires at midnight May 25.

Sweden, Finland delegations in Türkiye for NATO talks

Delegations from Sweden and Finland are scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with senior Turkish officials, aiming to overcome Türkiye’s objections to their historic bids to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland submitted their written applications to join the alliance last week in a move that marks one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine - and which could rewrite Europe’s security map.

Türkiye has said it opposes the two Nordic countries’ membership in the military alliance.

Situation in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region worsening "with every hour" as advancing Russian troops seize more territory and "completely destroy" a key city – governor pic.twitter.com/n3c1acBiNX — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 24, 2022

Moscow says sanctions need to be lifted to avoid food crisis

International sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine need to be lifted to avoid a global food crisis, a Russian deputy foreign minister has said.

"Solving the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the removal of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions," Andrey Rudenko said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

"It also requires Ukraine to de-mine all ports where ships are docked and Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage," Rudenko added.

Russia to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine

Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency has cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

Russia will discuss the possibility of holding a prisoner exchange with Ukraine once prisoners who surrendered have been convicted, Rudenko also said. Russian and separatist officials have said some of those who surrendered should be put on trial for war crimes.

He added it was premature to establish a Russian military base in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Kherson region.

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities have said, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old conflict.

The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the neighbourhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. He did not say when they were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes it one of the deadliest known attacks of the war.

Heavy fighting, meanwhile, was reported in the Donbass, the eastern industrial heartland that Moscow’s forces are intent on seizing.

Russia fires at Ukrainian border guards: Ukrainian military

The Ukrainian military said Russia has fired at Ukrainian border guards in the northeastern Sumy region in the latest of a series of alleged cross-border attacks over the past few weeks.

Military officials say observers Tuesday night recorded seven shots from Russian territory toward the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi, most likely mortar fire.

The Ukrainian Operational Command North said on its Facebook post that eight other shots were heard Tuesday afternoon near a neighbouring village. There were no reports of any deaths.

Russia seeks to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river as Zelenskyy warns Moscow is planning to destroy eastern Donbass region in fighting that just entered its fourth month



Follow our live coverage:👇 pic.twitter.com/yULg5Eh7f9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 25, 2022

Zelenskyy: Situation in Donbass is very difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is using everything at its disposal in the fight for four cities in the eastern Donbass region.

"The situation in the Donbass now is very difficult," Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation. "Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there. Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk – the occupiers want to destroy everything there."

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army is fighting back, but "it will take time and a lot more effort by our people to overcome their advantage in the amount of equipment and weapons." He told Ukrainians they should be proud of having held off Russia for three months in an offensive that many in Russia and the West expected to last three days.

Russian parliament okays foreign companies bill

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its assault on Ukraine.

According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of "anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the US. Tass said foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares.

Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments.

For live updates from Tuesday (May 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies