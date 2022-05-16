Fast News

After Russia shocked the world by entering Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down conflict – now in its 82nd day – the prospect of a bigger NATO, and an opponent buoyed by wins on and off the battlefield.

People walk in a street of Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as Russian troops intensified a campaign to take the strategic port city of Mariupol. (AFP)

Monday, May 16, 2022

Ukraine prepares for Russian Donbass push, gains made in north

Ukraine was preparing for a new Russian push in the eastern Donbass region, as Kiev said its army's counterattack around Kharkiv had gained momentum.

"We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbass, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead-end and their so-called 'special operation' has already gone bankrupt," he added.

Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'

A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighbouring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War.

Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem.

“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.

Ukraine restarts gas distribution stations, supplies in Kharkiv

Ukraine's gas transit system operator has said that it had resumed operations at two distribution stations in the Kharkiv region and restarted gas supply to more than 3,000 consumers.

Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia attacked on February 24, forcing Moscow's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kiev before making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

"Both stations were shut down due to damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostilit ies," the operator said in a statement, adding that the damages have now been repaired. Some 54 gas distribution stations in seven regions of Ukraine remain shut down, the operator added.

