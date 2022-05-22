Fast News

Ukraine has said only a diplomatic solution can put an end to the military confrontation while Russia hasn't given a signal to stop its offensive as the armed conflict enters into the 88th day.

Ukrainian servicemen assist their comrades not far from the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, on May 21, 2022. (AFP)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Ukraine rejects concessions amid Russian attacks in Donbass

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Russia while the latter intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbass region and stopped providing gas to Finland, as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepared to address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbass.

Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk province before the Feb. 24 assault, but Moscow wants to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Donbass.

"The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The Russian army was trying to attack the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces were holding off their advance, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies