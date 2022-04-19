Fast News

Russia launches a major offensive into eastern Ukraine, as Moscow opens a new phase of its offensive – now in its 55th day – after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital Kiev.

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Ukraine says it repelled seven attacks by Russia

The Ukrainian military has announced repelling seven attacks by Russian forces in the past day and claimed to destroy 37 military vehicles and five aircraft.

The attacks were repelled in the direction of Luhansk and Donetsk, according to a statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ten tanks, 18 armoured vehicles, eight vehicles and an artillery system of the enemy were destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders," the statement said, adding the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down a Su-30 fighter jet and four Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Russian army in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies