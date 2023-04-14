Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 415th day.

Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting near Bakhmut on April 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Friday, April 14, 2023

Russia's military has pressed on with unrelenting attacks on the smashed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and also shelled the southern city of Kherson, officials in Kiev saidm as fighting entered its 415th day.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern front. She said pro-Kiev forces repelled attacks in most areas.

"The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials are pressing allies for more weapons that Keiv hopes will enable it to launch a major counter-offensive later this year.

"We are readying our boys," Zelenskyy said in a new video address. "We look forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing victory closer as much as possible."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies