The UN's atomic watchdog chief has denounced "targeted" strikes at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a "stop to this madness" while Kiev and Moscow trade blame as the conflict enters into its 271st day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov 20, 2022. (AP)

Monday, November 21, 2022

Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone have launched almost 400 strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling, unfortunately, remains extremely high," Zelenskyy said.

"In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day," he continued.

Zelenskyy also said troops in the south were "consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers" but gave no details.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies