The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 400th day.

Drone footage over Bakhmut, Donetsk region shows devastation amid fierce fighting. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months.

The mining city of Bakhmut and surrounding towns in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk have been the focal point of assault for much of the 13-month-long offensive by Russia of neighbouring Ukraine. Neither side yet has full control with heavy losses suffered by both.

"Enemy forces had a degree of success in their actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular report. "Our defenders are holding the city and are repelling numerous enemy attacks."

Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut.

2100 GMT — Britain, Germany 'stand with Ukraine': Charles III

Britain and Germany stand united with Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked offenisve, Charles III said in Berlin on his first foreign visit as king.

"We stand side by side in protecting and advancing our shared democratic values. This is epitomised so clearly today as we stand together with Ukraine in defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression," he told a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy rejects calls for negotiation with Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed back at those suggesting it was time for a negotiated settlement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We should get rid of the illusion that compromising with evil can give something to freedom, and enemies of democracy must lose," Zelenskyy told second US-led democracy summit.

