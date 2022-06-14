Fast News

Russia pushes Ukrainians back from centre of key industrial city Sievierodonetsk, where President Zelenskyy says the fighting is taking a "terrifying" toll as casualties soar in Moscow's offensive – now in its 111th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride American 155 mm turreted self-propelled howitzers M109, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle would go down as one of most brutal in European history

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the battle for the eastern Donbass would go down as one of the most brutal in European history.

The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

"For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary," he said, adding, "we draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage."

