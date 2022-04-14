Fast News

Ukrainian forces say they have hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet and the US announces an $800-million military aid package for Kiev as the conflict enters its 50th day.

Ukraine says Russian forces are regrouping after withdrawing from the Kiev region and fears a broad, impending offensive in its eastern and southern parts. (AFP)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Kiev to restart evacuations after halt over 'Russian violations'

Ukraine has said it will reopen humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from conflict-hit regions of the country after a day-long pause that Kiev attributed to Russian violations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media that nine humanitarian corridors in east and south Ukraine had been agreed to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.

The move came a day after the routes were shut as Vereshchuk said the situation was "too dangerous" for evacuations.

Ukraine wants 'as many security guarantors as possible'

Ukraine wants as many countries as possible to act as security guarantors, but Russia does not want the number to increase, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian negotiator in peace talks with Russia, has said in televised comments.

Russia warns NATO over Sweden and Finland membership

Russia has warned NATO that if Sweden and Finland joined the military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defences and that there could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic.

"There can be no more talk of any nuclear–free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

UK: Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka likely targets

The Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be targeted by Russia for levels of violence seen in other urban centres since Moscow attacked Ukraine in late February, British military intelligence has said.

In an update on the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that "widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive" showed a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine.

It added that Ukraine's continued defence of Mariupol was currently tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment.

Kiev: Russia regrouping along eastern border

Ukraine has warned that the Russian army is continuing to build an aviation group along the country's eastern border, fearing a new round of attacks on three oblasts, or administrative regions.

Russian forces are strengthening artillery units, optimising existing command systems, intelligence, and medical support, according to a statement from Ukraine's Defence Ministry.

The statement warned that the Russian army's deployment of missile weapons remains a persistent threat throughout Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch systematic missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Poland has taken in more than 2.5 million Ukrainians since the conflict began.



Ukraine a 'crime scene': ICC

"Ukraine is a crime scene," the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has said on a visit to the town of Bucha west of Kiev, one of several towns where Russia is accused of killing civilians.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed".

The ICC investigates allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression. Russia has denied allegations of targeting civilians.

Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate many poor nations: UN

Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force has warned.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the conflict is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery.

The report said 69 of the countries, with a population of 1.2 billion people, face a “perfect storm” and are severely or significantly exposed to all three crises. They include 25 countries in Africa, 25 in Asia and the Pacific, and 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Zelenskyy urges EU to stop ‘sponsoring Russia’s military machine’

Ukraine’s president has called on the European Union to “stop sponsoring Russia’s military machine,” local media reported.

"First of all, we need an oil embargo and a clear readiness by Europe (to give up) all Russian energy sources,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, the state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He also warned that Russian forces continue to concentrate their activities in the eastern and southern directions and are making efforts to mobilise residents of the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

State media: Russian warship 'seriously damaged'

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media has said.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva. "It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members," he said in a YouTube broadcast.

Zelenskyy thankful for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's "sincerely thankful" to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders "have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions."

