Fast News

President Putin says his country will never give in to the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia as Kiev reports fresh Russian attacks on New Year's Day — also day 311 of fighting between the two European neighbours.

On the New Year's Eve, Moscow attacked Kiev and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. (AA)

Sunday, January 1, 2023

A New Year's Eve assault

Ukraine has shot down 45 Russian drones overnight as the pro-Western country rang in the New Year, the air force said.

On the New Year's Eve, Moscow attacked Kiev and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones.

Ukraine's air force said in a statement that its air defences destroyed the incoming drones.

Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.

Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.

Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kiev police, posted on Facebook a picture of wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words "Happy New Year" in Russian.

Those ordering attacks on Ukraine will not be forgiven: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that those ordering attacks on Ukraine will not be forgiven.

In a video message on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that on New Year’s Eve, the Russian military launched missile attacks on Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev, and targeted civilians.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was to blame for the attacks on Ukraine. "Nobody on earth would forgive you for this. Ukraine will never forgive you," he said.

In his annual New Year's address to nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin encourages citizens to support Russian army's fight in Ukraine, promising victory over "neo-Nazis" and claiming West is intent on "destroying Russia" pic.twitter.com/laLF7yVMds — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 1, 2023

Blasts heard in Kiev; alert sounded across Ukraine

Blasts have been heard in and around Kiev soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were wailing across all Ukraine.

With sirens wailing, some people in Kiev shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine — Glory to heroes."

Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital's centre, but preliminarily there were no wounded or casualties, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The city military administration said that 23 Russian-launched "air objects" had been destroyed.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will fight until victory

Ukraine will fight the Russian invasion until victorious, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his New Year address, paying tribute to all those taking part in the war effort.

"We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory'," he said, as his country saw the old year out.

Zelenskyy remained defiant in an emotional speech in which he heaped praise on all those people involved in the war in Ukraine. "I want to say to all of you: Ukrainians, you are incredible! See what we have done and what we are doing! "There are no small matters in a great war."

Blasts heard in and around capital Kiev while air raid sirens wail across all of Ukraine — reports pic.twitter.com/h7ftZp2TgE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 31, 2022

For live updates from Saturday (December 31), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies