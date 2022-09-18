Fast News

EU seeks international tribunal for "war crimes" after a mass grave is found, and Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of setbacks in Ukraine, where fighting rages on its 207th day.

Police and experts work at a place of mass burial during an exhumation in the town of Izyum, recently liberated from Russia. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Ukraine searches for its dead at burial site

Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers have dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces, while townspeople looked for dead relatives.

Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

The causes of death have not yet been established, although residents say some of the graves near the town of Izyum were of people who died in an air strike. Ukrainian authorities have said at least one of the bodies had tied hands and rope marks on the neck.

Moscow has not commented on the discovery of the graves. It regularly denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians.

Russian forces in occupied Kherson city 'neutralise' armed gang



Russian security forces have fired on an armed gang of criminals in the centre of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and "neutralised" them, Tass news agency reported.

Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the February assault started and Kiev is vowing to retake it.

"A group of armed persons that had been identified put up resistance. Russian security forces quickly went to the site and neutralised the criminals," Tass cited a security source as saying. There were no civilian casualties, the source added.

Source: Reuters