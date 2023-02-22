Fast News

Russia urges UN states to vote against an "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move at the General Assembly but Ukraine says the resolution calls for a "just and lasting peace", as fighting enters its 364th day.

Kiev hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as in October, when 143 countries voted for a resolution condemning the annexation of several Ukrainian territories by Russia. (Reuters)

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The UN General Assembly are meeting on Wednesday, two days ahead of the anniversary of the Ukraine war, with Kiev and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace."

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate — not expected until at least Thursday.

The text "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Following are the latest updates:

1053 GMT — Hungarian minister urges ceasefire and peace talks over Ukraine



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has urged a ceasefire and peace talks over Ukraine to prevent further escalation of the war into a broader conflict.

Szijjarto called for an immediate end to hostilities after speeches by Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, which he said highlighted the severity of the standoff.

1050 GMT — Russia trying to destroy Ukrainian culture: UN experts



UN experts have said that "deliberate" Russian destruction of Ukraine's culture could amount to an attempt to erase Ukrainians' right to their own identity.

The experts urged a halt to intentional damage of sites, institutions, and objects of cultural, historical, and religious significance in Ukraine.

"Numerous sites, institutions, and objects of cultural, historical, and religious significance in Ukraine have been partially or entirely destroyed by military attacks by the Russian Federation," the experts said in a statement.

"These include memorials and monuments, civilian buildings, museums, theatres, monuments, statues, places of worship, cemeteries, libraries, archives, as well as schools, universities, and hospitals."

1008 GMT — Pope renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on



Pope Francis has renewed calls for a ceasefire in the "absurd and cruel" war in Ukraine shortly before its first "sad anniversary" on Friday.

"The death toll, wounded, refugees, those isolated, destruction, economic and social damage speak for themselves," said the 86-year-old pontiff during his weekly general audience.

He urged all powers to make "concrete efforts to end the conflict, reach a ceasefire and start peace negotiations".

0948 GMT — Around 1.1M Ukrainian refugees entered Bulgaria since war broke out

Around 1.1 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Bulgaria since war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, said a senior UN official.

Speaking at the national press club in the capital city of Sofia, Seda Kuzucu, representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said Bulgarian authorities registered over 151,000 of these refugees for temporary protection.

Presently, nearly 50,000 Ukrainian refugees reside in Bulgaria, she added, according to the state-run BTA news agency.

0935 GMT — Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, two hurt: officials

Two civilians have been wounded in a Russian missile strike on industrial facilities in Kharkiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, lies about 30 kilometres from the border with Russia and has frequently been under fire.

"According to preliminary data, four strikes hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting industrial facilities," Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, said separately that two civilians had been lightly wounded but gave no details.

0911 GMT — Czech Republic will continue to help Ukraine as long as needed

The Czech Republic will continue to aid Ukraine in its defence against Russia's offensive for as long as needed, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said ahead of a meeting with Biden and leaders of NATO's eastern flank.

"We will continue in (our) help for as long as Ukraine needs it," Fiala said.

0750 GMT — Zelenskyy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius: Ukraine ambassador

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has plans to attend in person a NATO summit taking place in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local newswire BNS.

Zelenskyy has made only two foreign trips since the war began — one to Washington in December and another to London, Paris and Brussels in February.

The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania presidential office said. That includes US President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kiev this week.

"That is our plan," ambassador Petro Beshta said about the Zelenskyy visit in an interview with BNS published on Wednesday.

0728 GMT — Russia's parliament prepares to approve suspension of New START

Russian officials have blamed the US and the West for Putin's decision to suspend Moscow's participation in the New START treaty, as Russia's parliament was set to rubber-stamp the move as early as Wednesday.

Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said the move was a "long overdue" response to the US and NATO effectively declaring war on Russia.

"This decision was forced on us by the war declared by the United States and other NATO countries on our country. It will have a huge resonance in the world overall and in the US in particular," Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

0414 GMT — Russia's first criminal case against Ukraine's forces goes to court

Russia's first criminal case against a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused of forcibly seizing power and ill-treatment of civilians, has gone to court, the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on the Telegram messaging platform in June that it had charged Senior Sergeant Anton Cherednik of the Marine Corps of Ukraine's forces with the alleged crime of cruel treatment of civilian population.

TASS, citing unnamed sources at the Southern District Military Court in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, said that Cherednik was also charged with murder and training for the purpose of carrying out terrorism.

