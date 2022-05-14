Fast News

Fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues along the long front in the Donbass with minor gains on both sides, and Ukrainian fighters under siege in a Mariupol steelworks plead for help as the conflict enters 80th day.

A view shows destroyed facilities of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. May 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 14, 2022

US-ASEAN summit reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity

Leaders of the United States and the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed at a summit in Washington on Friday to raise their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in November this year.

In a joint "vision statement" after a two-day summit, the leaders also said in reference to Ukraine that they reaffirm "respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity."

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow's struggle to salvage an attack gone awry.

Ukraine’s airborne command released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River in Bilohorivka and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby — the Ukrainians said they destroyed at least 73 tanks and other military equipment during the two-day battle earlier this week. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”

“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

Europe's media body suspends Russian news agency

The European News Agencies Association (EANA) has suspended the membership of TASS, a major Russian state-owned news agency.

In its official statement at the time, the association said the move was due to a "new regulation enforced by the Russian government which is heavily restricting media freedom."

"The Board of EANA considers that TASS finds itself in violation of the purpose of EANA ... not being able to provide unbiased news, which stand at the core of EANA's mission statement."

