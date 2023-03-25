Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 396th day.

People take part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by Ukrainian soldiers near Lviv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

The US Department of Defense has said that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation," the Department of Defense's press office said in a written statement.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance."

2142 GMT — Putin says US involved in Nord Stream explosions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with the conclusions drawn by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that US special services were involved in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

"The American journalist, who has become rather famous now worldwide, carried out such an investigation and as we know, drew a conclusion that blast on the gas pipelines was organised by the US special services. I fully agree with such conclusions," Putin said, according to TASS news agency.

"I believe that it will be hard to attain this (the truth about the Nord Stream incident), but someday it will probably come out for sure what was done and how," Putin added.

Ukraine touts defence deals with allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has touted his country's defence deals with Western allies, saying the Russian "enemy became even more isolated, even more hopeless."

"This week we have a decision on new defence support packages from the United States, Lithuania, Finland, and Germany. The Swedish Parliament has already approved the 11th defence support package for Ukraine," he said in his fresh video message, adding. "There is a security package and strong agreements with Japan."

He said Ukraine received $1.6 billion in macro-financial assistance from the European Union and the funds are already in the National Bank's accounts.

The Croatian government has adopted a programme for treating and rehabilitating our wounded warriors and Greece joined the group of partners working on establishing the Special Tribunal, he said.

"Step by step, we are doing everything possible and everywhere so that Russian revanchism loses in every element of its aggression against Ukraine and the freedom of nations in general." he said.

"Russia must lose on the battlefield, in the economy, in international relations, and in its attempts to replace the historical truth with some imperial myths... It is the full-scale defeat of Russia that will be a reliable guarantee against new aggressions and crises."

