Russia continues its push to take Ukraine's eastern Donbass region with the fierce battle for the key city of Bakhmut growing increasingly deadly as fighting enters its 381st day.

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia's year-long assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut. (AP)

Saturday, March 11, 2023

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner has said in a clip that his forces are close to the centre of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

In a video posted on messaging app Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen standing on a roof of a high-rise building in what is said to be Bakhmut.

"This is the building of the town administration, this is the centre of the town," Prigozin said in the video, pointing towards a building in the distance.

He said that the most important thing now was to receive ammunition and "move forward", as Russia tries to wrestle the region from Ukraine.

According to reports, the Russian advance is being met with fierce resistance, and the latest UK intelligence estimate say it would cost heavily on the Wagner Group.

1242GMT — Ukrainian gunships rain rockets on Russian targets near Bakhmut

Three Mi-8 helicopter gunships rise up from a secret base in Ukraine and head at low altitude for the long-running battle for Bakhmut against Russian forces.

As the eastern city nears, one by one the helicopters suddenly rear up, unleash their rockets, bank sharply and return to base, skimming the ground.

The target is "an enemy fortification line made up of troops on the ground, armoured vehicles and a munitions depot," pilot Petro tells AFP news agency after the 30-minute mission.

The fortification lies near Severodonetsk, which the Russian army seized last spring, to the northeast of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian soldiers are almost encircled but still holding out amid heavy losses on both sides.

1224GMT — Bakhmut becomes 'killing zone' as Russians push to take city: UK

The UK's Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, saying that over the last four days, Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of the eastern part of the strategic Donbass city of Bakhmut.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian units are able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, and the area has become a "killing zone", making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards.

However, the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south, it added.

1211GMT — Russian shells kill three in Kherson: officials

A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has left three people dead and two others wounded.

"Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on messaging app Telegram. He posted a picture of firefighters next to a charred car.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional military administration, said the casualties occurred when a car was hit by a shell and caught fire.

0056 GMT — Biden advisor warns Georgia against helping Russia dodge sanctions

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili have discussed plans to ensure Russia feels the economic costs of sanctions placed over the offensive in Ukraine, the White House press service said in a statement.

According to the readout of the meeting, "Sullivan underscored the need for Georgia to avoid becoming an avenue for evasion or backfill".

Moscow on Friday accused foreign countries of inciting mass protests in Georgia, likening them to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Russia's borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that several days of demonstrations in the Georgian capital Tbilisi reminded him of the Ukrainian uprising that ousted a Kremlin-friendly government in 2014.

