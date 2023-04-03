Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 404th day.

Fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remained "particularly hot", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, giving no indication the city had finally fallen to Russia as claimed by the founder of the pro-Russian Wagner mercenary force. (Reuters)

Monday April 3, 2023

The head of pro-Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said late that his forces have raised the Russian flag over the administration building of the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted by his press service on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy is concentrated in the western parts."

Ukraine's army, however, said it still "holds" the city.

"The enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

0729 GMT - Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday: Polish presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to make an official visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, said Poland, announcing one of his few trips outside his nation battling Russia's offensive.

NATO member and neighbour Poland is a key ally in Kiev's effort to defend itself, and has hosted many Ukrainians fleeing the war.

"This is an official visit but there will also be an element of a public nature," the head of the international policy office, Marcin Przydacz, told Polish radio station RMF FM, noting that Zelenskyy would also meet Ukrainians living in Poland.

During the visit , Zelenskyy will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Zelenskyy is to deliver remarks in the historic centre of the Polish capital, "in the context of what happened last year — how the Poles are helping Ukraine, refugees at the border, or welcoming them into their homes".

0613 GMT – German Vice Chancellor Habeck arrives in Ukraine on surprise visit

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit, Germany's energy and economy ministry said on Monday, in his first trip to the country since the outbreak of war.

On the agenda is the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since Moscow attacked the country in February 2022, and cooperation in the energy sector, the Spiegel news magazine reported.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed the visit, saying Habeck, who also serves as minister for energy and the economy, arrived in Kiev early on Monday.

The spokesperson did not give further details, citing security precautions.

0550 GMT – Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Bakhmut defenders amid Wagner's claim

There was no indication from Ukrainian officials or independent confirmation that Bakhmut, a town of 70,000 before the Russian offensive launched over a year ago, had fallen into Russian hands.

"The enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the city," the military said.

2104 GMT – Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border

Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus' borders with NATO neighbours, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Ambassador Boris Gryzlov's comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia's neighbour and ally.

The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.

Putin has said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be complete by July 1 and added that Russia has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Gryzlov, speaking in remarks broadcast late Sunday by Belarusian state television, said the Russian nuclear weapons will be “moved up close to the Western border of our union state” but did not give any precise location.

“It will expand our defence capability, and it will be done regardless of all the noise in Europe and the United States,” he said in a reference to Western criticism of Putin's decision.

Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

