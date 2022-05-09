Fast News

Scores of Ukrainians are feared dead after an alleged Russian bomb flattened a school while Ukrainian fighters hold out inside Mariupol's steel plant as fighting enters its 75th day.

Ukrainian soldiers survey a downed Russian helicopter in the outskirts of eastern Kharkiv city. (AA)

Monday, May 9, 2022

Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine

The world will do everything possible to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses his "illegal war" in Ukraine, including keeping Moscow under sanctions for years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

"What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing," Trudeau told the Reuters news agency in an interview in Kiev.

"His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses," he said, adding Putin is making a terrible mistake.

