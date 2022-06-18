Fast News

Kiev receives a major boost as the European Union backs candidate status for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian offensive, which is now in its 115th day.

Sievierodonetsk, now largely in ruins, and surrounding villages are in the last pocket of Luhansk region still in Ukrainian hands. (AP)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Governor: Fierce battles outside Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian authorities say "fierce battles" with Russia have raged in villages outside the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which Moscow's forces have been trying to seize control of for weeks. They also warn of "more destruction" in city's the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.

"Now the most fierce battles are near Sievierodonetsk. They (Russia) do not control the city entirely," the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said on Telegram.

"Our defenders are fighting Russians in all directions..," he said. He also said that Lysychansk — a Ukrainian-controlled city across a river from battered Sievierodonetsk — is being "heavily shelled".

Local authorities: Rockets hit district in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

Rockets have hit a southern district of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih, leading to at least two casualties, local authorities have said in posts on messaging app Telegram.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's president visits southern city of Mykolaiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office has said in a statement, without specifying when the visit took place.

"The President inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces," it said.

Ukrainians bid farewell to activist killed in fighting

Hundreds of Ukrainians have gathered at a central Kiev monastery for the funeral of a 24-year-old activist killed during fighting with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Roman Ratushny, a well known figure of Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution, was killed on June 9 near Izyum in the eastern Kharkiv region. Mourners attended his funeral at the golden-domed Saint Michael's monastery.

Four soldiers carried Ratushny's coffin as it was greeted by the crowd, which included many military men. Hundreds attended the solemn ceremony. A gathering will also take place in the city's main Maidan square, the centre of the 2014 pro-EU revolution that overthrew a pro-Moscow government.

UK: Ukraine can and should host next Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine can and should host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the British Prime Minister has said, after the organisers said they were in talks to hold it in Britain.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the Eurovision contest gets to host it the following year, organisers say discussions would be held with the runner up, Britain, in view of the Ukraine situation.

"Of course I would love it to be in this country (Britain) but the fact is they (Ukraine) won and they deserve to have it and I believe they can have it and I believe that they should have it," Johnson told reporters on arrival back in Britain after a visit to Kiev.

Shelling traps '77 miners' in Donetsk region

Shelling has trapped 77 miners in a coal mine in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine after power to the mine was cut off, Russia's state RIA news agency has reported.

"As a result of shelling by (Ukrainian forces), power to the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk was cut off, 77 miners remain underground," RIA said on Saturday, citing the Russian-backed separatist region's territorial defence.

The report was not immediately verified and there was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine drop

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen down to 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 41.9 mcm a day before.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

UK: Russia renews bid to advance south of Ukraine’s Izyum

Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izyum in the last 48 hours, Britain's defence ministry has said.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter on Saturday.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.

Shelling traps 77 miners in a coal mine in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine after power to the mine has been cut off – RIA pic.twitter.com/4iMgzwApe3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 18, 2022

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror

A celebrated Ukrainian medic has been freed by Russian forces, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.

Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15.

Russian TV airs two US vets' video captured in Ukraine

Russian state television showed the video of two US military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, confirming that the men were taken captive and raising fears about their fate.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, were believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict on February 24.

RT, which broadcasts in English, said they were being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent this year but will not dwindle to zero, Tass news agency reported Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister who now heads the state Audit Chamber, as saying.

It did not give more details. Last week a global banking industry lobby group predicted that Western sanctions would cut Russian imports by 28 percent in 2022.

