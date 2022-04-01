Fast News

Russia threatens to turn off its gas taps to Europe, opening up a new front in its assault on Ukraine amid growing scepticism over Moscow's claim it is scaling back its onslaught – now in its 37th day.

A Ukrainian service member inspects destroyed Russian BTR-82 armoured personal carrier in a village near a frontline in Kiev region on March 31, 2022. (Reuters)

Friday, April 1, 2022

Ukrainian generals stripped of military rank

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.

Zelenskyy said "something prevented them from determining where their homeland was" and they "violated their military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people".

According to Zelenskyy, one of the generals had headed internal security at the SBU, the main intelligence agency.

He said the other general had been the SBU head in the Kherson region, the first major city to fall to the Russians. Zelenskyy didn't say anything about the fates of the two generals other than them being stripped of their rank.

Australia sending armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that his country will be sending armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them during a video appeal to Australian lawmakers for more aid.

Zelenskyy addressed the Australian Parliament on Thursday and asked for Australian-manufactured four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Morrison told reporters the vehicles will be flown over on Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport planes, but he didn’t specify how many Bushmaster vehicles would be sent or when.

"We're not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we're sending our munitions, we’re sending our humanitarian aid, we're sending all of this, our body armour, all of these things and we're going to be sending our armoured vehicles, our Bushmasters as well," Morrison said.

Ukraine: Russian forces block buses leaving Mariupol

The Ukrainian government has said Russian forces blocked 45 buses that had been sent to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol, and only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private cars.

Twelve Ukrainian trucks were able to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol, but the supplies were seized by Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

According to Ukrainian officials, tens of thousands of people have made it out of Mariupol in recent weeks along humanitarian corridors, reducing the pre-assault population of 430,000 to about 100,000 by last week.

Vereshchuk said about 45,000 Mariupol residents have been forcefully deported to Russia and areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Zelenskyy: Withdrawal was a Russian tactic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after Russian troops withdrew from the north and centre of the country and the situation has been heating up in the southeast where Russian forces are building up for new powerful attacks.

In his video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said it was heartening for all Ukrainians to see Russian troops retreating from north of Kiev, from around the northern town of Chernihiv and from Sumy in the northeast.

But he urged Ukrainians not to let up, saying the withdrawal was just a Russian tactic. Zelenskyy said he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while his adviser spoke with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

US-based Ukrainian cleric warns of threat to minorities

The top-ranking Ukrainian Catholic cleric in the United States has warned that religious minorities in the Eastern European country stand to be "crushed" if Moscow gains control, as fighting raged on more than a month after the Russian offensive began.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak said groups at risk include Catholics, Muslims and Orthodox who have broken away from the patriarch of Moscow.

Gudziak also cited reports that Russian forces have damaged two Holocaust memorials and Moscow’s false portrayal of Ukraine as a "Nazi" state although Ukraine overwhelmingly elected a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What is at stake for the people of faith is their freedom to practice their faith," Gudziak said during an online panel discussion on the offensive, hosted by the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.

For live updates from Thursday (March 31), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies