NATO chief Stoltenberg has said there will be severe costs, both economic and political, for Russia if they "once again use military force against Ukraine."

Stoltenberg spoke as high-ranking US and Russian officials held a high-stakes meeting in Geneva over the crisis in Ukraine. (AFP)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned Russia of "severe costs" if it launches a further attack on Ukraine, saying he hoped crunch talks could chart a way towards a diplomatic solution.

"We are working hard for a peaceful political path and we are ready to continue to work with Russia to try to find that path towards a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"At the same time, we need to be prepared that Russia once again chooses to use armed force, chooses confrontation instead of cooperation," he added before meeting Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

"We also need to send a very clear message to Russia, that we are united and that there will be severe costs–economic, political costs– for Russia if they once again use military force against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He pointed out that the alliance provides "support to Ukraine, helping them to uphold the right for self-defence".

Ahead of crucial talks

Stoltenberg was speaking as high-ranking US and Russian officials held a high-stakes meeting in Geneva over the crisis.

He said he did not expect the talks this week to "solve all the issues", but wanted to kickstart a process towards a political solution.

Monday's meeting will be followed by talks in Brussels between Russia and all 30 NATO allies on Wednesday.

Olga Stefanishyna, one of Ukraine's four deputy prime ministers, said "any discussions on the security guarantees should start with the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

"We believe that Russia miscalculates the situation and we strongly rely on our allies and their unity and assertiveness in protecting security and stability in Europe."

Moscow has laid down a raft of security demands for the US and NATO–such as excluding granting Ukraine membership of the alliance and pulling back forces close to Russia.

The US and allies say it is not up to Moscow to determine the path taken by other countries–but insist they are willing to listen to Russia's "concerns".

Source: AFP