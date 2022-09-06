The strike comes just days after the German airline was forced to cancel almost all its flights on Friday due to a pilots' walk-out, affecting 130,000 passengers.

With inflation soaring, collective salary bargaining is expected to be tense in the coming months across Europe.
A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa are set to stage a two-day strike starting Wednesday unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. 

"Despite announcements to the contrary, Lufthansa has not yet approached us and has not put forward a new offer," Vereinigung Cockpit union said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is absolutely incomprehensible and leads to a further unnecessary escalation of the situation."

Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday. 

Union demands 

The Vereinigung Cockpit union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots has called for a 5.5 percent raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2 percent increase in 2023. 

Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure. 

The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 percent, or around 900 million euros ($900 million) over two years.

It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5 percent increase for senior pilots and an 18 percent increase for those starting the profession.

