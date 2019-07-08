Bosnia and Herzegovina is chairing this year's South East European Co-operation Process, bringing together 13 countries including Turkey.

Bosnia and Herzagovina is chairing this years South East European Co-operation Process. (TRTWorld)

Over the next two days, leaders of south east Europe will meet for a summit in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the Bosnian war ended in 1995, maintaining peace and stability in the region had been prioritised by European leaders.

But those involved in the past conflict have not been able to put aside their differences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to arrive in Sarajevo on Monday, where he may play a mediating role among the leaders.

TRT World's Omer Kablan reports.

Source: TRT World