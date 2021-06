Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva, says hundreds of Americans arrested after Capitol Hill insurrection have been subjected to "persecution for political opinions."

Russian President Putin speaks to NBC News journalist Keir Simmons, in an interview aired on June 14, 2021, two days before the Russian leader is to meet US President Biden in Geneva. (AP)

Putin is likely to come under strong criticism from Biden at their meeting in Geneva for moves against his political opponents in Russia, particularly the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the detention of thousands of demonstrators protesting his arrest, and the outlawing of Navalny's organisations as "extremist."

"You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently," he said in an interview with NBC News broadcast on Monday.

He then pointed to the January 6 insurrection in Washington, DC when protesters barged into the Capitol to try to halt the count of electoral votes to certify Biden's election victory over Donald Trump.

"Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? ... They came there with political demands," he said.

Although the protests that erupted across Russia after Navalny's arrest in January were unsanctioned, demonstrators were largely peaceful and did not enter government buildings or cause significant property damage, unlike the Capitol riot.

Putin also reiterated denials that the Kremlin was behind last year's poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent that nearly killed him.

"We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," Putin said.

"Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?" Putin said, referring to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to climb through a window that led to the House floor.

Biden calls Putin a 'worthy adversary'

At a news conference after a NATO summit on Monday in Brussels, Biden declined to assess how he'll measure the success of his meeting with Putin because "the last thing anyone would do is negotiate in front of the world press."

Biden described Putin as "bright," "tough" and a "worthy adversary."

But he indicated he would remain wary of any commitments coming out of their meeting, saying he would "verify first and then trust" the Russian leader.

He also suggested he'd be looking for areas of agreement with the Russian president, while also warning him against continued aggression towards the US.

"I'm gonna make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate, if he chooses, and if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past relative to cybersecurity and other activities, then we will respond, we will respond in kind," he said.

Putin rejects cyberattack accusations

In his NBC interview, Putin sharply dismissed the cyberattack allegations against the US as baseless.

"Where is the evidence? Where is proof? It’s becoming farcical," Putin said. "We have been accused of all kinds of things — election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth — and not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations."

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the so-called SolarWinds cyberattack in which several US government branches experienced data breaches.

US officials blamed the Russian foreign intelligence service.

In May, Microsoft officials said the foreign intelligence service appeared to be linked to an attack on a company providing services to the US Agency for International Development.

At the summit, Biden also is expected to raise the case of two Americans imprisoned in Russia: Paul Whelan, who was convicted of espionage, and Trevor Reed, convicted of assaulting police while drunk. US officials say both were convicted in biased trials on flimsy evidence.

Putin said of Reed, a 29-year-old former Marine: “He's just a drunk and a troublemaker.”

Putin brushed off one possible source of tension in the upcoming summit: Biden's claim that he once told Putin he considered the Russian leader soulless.

"I do not remember this particular part of our conversations," Putin said.

