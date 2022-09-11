Fast News

Thousands of mourners throng the route for the final journey of Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin arrive in Edinburgh from the Scottish retreat where she died.

Thousands lined the streets on Sunday to pay their respects as the procession made its journey. (AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, from Balmoral Castle, where the monarch passed away on Thursday.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the monarch’s official residence in Scotland, and Sunday's journey took six hours.

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession made its journey.

Princess Anne, King Charles III’s sister and princess royal, and her husband accompanied the queen’s coffin as part of the procession.

They were met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse by the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex.

The queen’s oak coffin was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of flowers on top.

The coffin will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight.

September 19 funeral

On Monday, the queen’s coffin will make its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, through the Royal Mile, to its destination at St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain for another 24 hours for members of the public to pay their respects.

Charles, the queen consort and other members of the Royal Family will take part in Monday's procession.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will be among those in attendance at a service reflecting on the life of Elizabeth.

Charles will then return to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to hold an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and then another audience with Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Later on Monday, the king and queen consort will attend the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

In the evening, the king, queen consort and other members of the Royal Family will hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral.

On Tuesday, the queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to London.

It will then be placed in Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for members of the public to pay their respects until the state funeral on September 19.

Source: AA