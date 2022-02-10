Fast News

Both sides say negotiations in Berlin fell short of any new agreement while Moscow criticises what it calls a lack of clarity in Kiev's position.

Ukraine forces use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, in Kharkiv region, on February 10, 2022. (AFP)

Nearly nine hours of talks between Ukraine and Russia have failed to produce a breakthrough on signing a joint document, but both sides agreed to keep talking, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president said after the talks in Berlin.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told a televised briefing on Thursday that both sides would likely meet again soon and hoped for a breakthrough on prisoner exchanges and the opening of checkpoints in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions running higher after Russia reportedly massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

Russia said the latest round of talks with Ukraine, France and Germany on the conflict in eastern Ukraine fell short of any new agreement and criticised what it called a lack of clarity in the Ukrainian position.

Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak said after a day of talks in Berlin that Ukraine's vision of the future of the separatist-controlled Donbass region was unclear.

Source: Reuters