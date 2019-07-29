Details about Navalny's condition were conflicting after Navalny was rushed to a hospital from a detention facility where he was serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest.

Alexei Navalny has been the Kremlin's most formidable foe since 2011 when he led a massive wave of protests against President Vladimir Putin and his party. January 16, 2018 (AFP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalised over the weekend after suffering an acute allergic reaction, is in a satisfactory condition, a hospital representative said on Monday.

Navalny, 43, was rushed to hospital on Sunday from jail where he is serving a 30-day sentence for violating tough protest laws, a day after police in Moscow detained more than 1,000 people for an illegal demonstration called for by Navalny.

There are contradictory accounts of his health. One of his own doctors has said he may have been poisoned with an unknown chemical substance, but a doctor at the hospital treating him told the Interfax news agency on Sunday that Navalny had been diagnosed with hives and was feeling better.

A receptionist at the Moscow hospital where he is being treated told Reuters on Monday Navalny was "in a satisfactory condition."

Toxic agent

Navalny's personal doctor said he might have been exposed to an unidentified "toxic agent," while health officials insisted his condition was satisfactory.

"Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny's 'illness'," his physician Anastasia Vasilyeva said in a post on Facebook, adding that officials at Moscow's hospital No 64, which treated him, have behaved strangely.

Vasilyeva said later Sunday the 43-year-old could have been exposed to an "unknown chemical substance", complaining she was not allowed to properly examine him.

A representative of the hospital told AFP on Monday Navalny was "in a satisfactory condition."

"His body temperature is 36.6C," the representative said, declining to release Navalny's precise diagnosis.

In a new post on Monday, Vasilyeva, who treated Navalny for a serious eye injury in the past, accused the doctors of not wanting to investigate what had caused Navalny's illness.

They say "he simply has hives. But why are you lying?" the ophthalmologist said.

"They have decided against establishing the cause of generalised oedema and rash."

Vasilyeva and another physician visited Navalny on Sunday but were not allowed to properly examine the politician who had swollen eyelids, discharge in the eye, and rash on his upper body.

Vasilyeva said it appeared that he was suffering from acute toxic conjunctivitis and dermatitis.

The hospital doctors refused to inform Navalny and his family of his diagnosis and were visibly jittery, Vasilyeva said.

Navalny has never suffered from allergies in the past, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh has said.

The Putin critic is serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling a mass protest after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in Moscow city elections in September.

Sunday's hospitalisation came a day after almost 1,400 people were arrested at the demonstration the opposition leader had called.

