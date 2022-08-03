Fast News

At least eight people were injured in explosion at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, authorities said.

The Dordogne prefecture in a statement said a fire was burning after several explosions that took place in the afternoon, and all personnel at the site were evacuated.

Of the victims, one was seriously hurt while others suffered slight injuries.

The press release said the situation was under control and there was no risk of the fire spreading.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said significant resources were deployed and a crisis centre was activated at the site.

Eurenco is a major player in defence sector and develops and manufactures explosive materials for military ammunition. It is a Seveso classified site owing to the use of hazardous materials.

