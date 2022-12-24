Fast News

The violent demonstrations came one day after a 69-year-old gunman with suspected racist motivations opened fire in Paris, killing at least three people and injuring three others.

11 people were detained at the violent pro-PKK protests. (AA)

Supporters of the PKK terror group, who used Friday’s gun attack in the French capital as a pretext, have turned Paris into a battlefield and injured 31 police officers.

Having gathered at the central Place de la Republique at around 1300 GMT (2pm local time) on Saturday, thousands of supporters of the terror group then marched to the Boulevard du Temple.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez said the demonstrators injured 31 police officers, while one protester was also wounded. 11 people were detained and firefighters were also dispatched to the area.

Speaking to the French news channel BFMTV, Nunez added that several vehicles and 15 shop windows were destroyed during the violence.

The protesters were chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group’s so-called leaders. They then ripped off the paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby houses, and shops.

The attackers also turned the scene into a battlefield with fireworks and sparklers, destroying the bus stops.

The PKK supporters were pictured throwing items from rocks to trash cans, attacking cars, and targeting police officers. (AA)

Targeting police

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Despite the PKK being listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU, and being officially banned, it has a presence in numerous European countries.

The recent violence in France was triggered on Friday, when a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, with suspected racist motivations.

Following the incident, supporters of the PKK terror organization wounded at least six police officers in Paris on Friday, according to local media.

Violent clashes continue in Paris between supporters of the PKK terror organisation and French police pic.twitter.com/oWHR9MsKA9 — TRT World (@trtworld) December 24, 2022

