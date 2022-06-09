Fast News

A wildfire in Spain's province of Malaga has sent emergency crews to evacuate nearly 2000 people from five different locations across the area.

The blaze has injured three firefighters after it broke out ON Wednesday amid gusting winds. (AP)

A wildfire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 2,000 people amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze.

Authorities raced against the clock on Thursday in the dry, hilly area of Andalucia as Spain's AEMET weather service said the country could be on the verge of a heat wave.

Emergency agencies deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews to fight it.

Temperatures were forecast to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius and get even hotter over the weekend.

The Andalucian Forest Fire Extinction Service, Infoca, said the fire had burned 21.5 square kilometres of mountain terrain so far. Authorities were hoping that a change in wind direction on Thursday will help crews fight the fire.

The blaze injured three firefighters after it broke out Wednesday amid gusting winds; one suffered severe burns.

People were evacuated as a precaution late Wednesday from five different locations across the province of Malaga, with most sheltering with relatives or in local hotels, officials said.

READ MORE: Climate crisis made India, Pakistan heatwave '30 times more likely'

A wildfire in the mountains in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 2,000 people from the center of the town of Benahavis, and injured three firefighters https://t.co/58ofZMQlfL pic.twitter.com/B4MPGISTBL — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2022

Global warming

Crews sought to take advantage of lower temperatures and more humid conditions overnight that saw the flames quiet down, according to Infoca and the Andalucia regional government.

Seven water-dropping helicopters and a coordinating plane were on standby.

Spain’s Emergency Military Unit, which is assigned to help civilian forces with major incidents, sent 233 personnel and more than 80 vehicles to the area, authorities said.

Spain's worst wildfire last year ravaged the same rugged area inland from the coastal resort town of Marbella.

Nearly 100 square kilometres burned before the fire was finally put out after 46 days. One firefighter died in the blaze.

Scientists say global warming is making events like wildfires and extreme storms more common.

READ MORE: Study: Africa hardest hit as pollution kills 9M a year

Source: AP