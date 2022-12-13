Fast News

The strikes, called by Britain's largest rail union, will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys. Those striking include nurses, postal workers and border force officials.

Rail workers previously held strikes in June and October.

Thousands of rail workers have launched a strike across the UK as part of a wave of industrial action planned for the festive period.

The strikes on Tuesday called by Britain's largest rail union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys.

People are advised only to travel if essential.

The latest round of rail strikes comes as the UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, fuelled by energy and food price hikes.

The rail strikes will be held over two 48-hour periods this week, from Tuesday to Wednesday and from Friday to Saturday.

The RMT plans further strikes over Christmas and in early January.

Rejecting pay offer

Its members on Monday rejected a pay offer from Network Rail, the owner of Britain's railway infrastructure.

Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five percent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.

The RMT union confirmed Monday that its members had voted to reject this latest offer and would go ahead with strikes.

RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is a huge rejection of Network Rail's substandard offer."

The RMT said the pay offer was tied to "thousands of job losses" as well as an increase in unsocial hours.

The RMT union has announced further strikes from 6 pm on Christmas Eve, December 24, until 6 am on December 27.

More industrial action is planned for January 3-4 and 6-7.

The government on Monday urged unions to call off planned strikes that will hit healthcare and mail delivery over the Christmas period.

Source: AFP