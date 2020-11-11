Fast News

Mosque official in the city of Zaandam in the northwestern Netherlands said that there was no damage to the mosque other than broken windows and that the attack would become more clear once the security cameras were examined.

A Turkish mosque has come under an attack in the city of Zaandam in the northwestern Netherlands.

“We don’t know who carried out the attack, but we are worried," mosque official Ismail Genc told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday

But, he added "we are worried that the weather gets dark early especially in the winter and our students study religion in the mosque in the evenings.”

The daily reality for Muslims in The Netherlands. This time in the city of Zaandam 😥#muslimhate#Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/SrjHNCKbwL — Arnoud van Doorn (@ArnoudvDoorn) November 10, 2020

No damage

Genc said the caretaker who came to the mosque noticed the situation, adding they had never experienced such a thing before.

He said there was no damage to the mosque other than broken windows.

The details of the attack, he said, would become more clear once the security cameras are examined.

Source: AA